UK ETS verified emissions drop 11.5% in 2024 as power, steel record falls

Published 19:42 on June 11, 2025

UK ETS emissions fell by more than one-tenth in 2024 as a drop in power sector emissions led the way lower for a second year, while the iron and steel sector led a decline in industrial greenhouse gases, and aviation reported a marginal gain.
