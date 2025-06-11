UK ETS verified emissions drop 11.5% in 2024 as power, steel record falls
Published 19:42 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 19:42 on June 11, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, UK ETS
UK ETS emissions fell by more than one-tenth in 2024 as a drop in power sector emissions led the way lower for a second year, while the iron and steel sector led a decline in industrial greenhouse gases, and aviation reported a marginal gain.
UK ETS emissions fell by more than one-tenth in 2024 as a drop in power sector emissions led the way lower for a second year, while the iron and steel sector led a decline in industrial greenhouse gases, and aviation reported a marginal gain.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.