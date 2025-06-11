Washington Q2 auction settles $3 above front-month futures, but fails to trigger reserve volumes

Published 20:45 on / Last updated at 21:48 on / Graham Gibson and Bijeta Lamichhane

Washington's second quarterly auction of 2025 cleared over $3 above front-month Washing Carbon Allowance (WCA) future prices the day before the sale, reaching the highest settlement since the end of 2023 but failing to trigger the release of reserve volumes, according to a notice published Wednesday.