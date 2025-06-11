EMEA > Qatari financial district to launch tokenised carbon market pilot by year’s end -media

Qatari financial district to launch tokenised carbon market pilot by year’s end -media

Published 19:14 on June 11, 2025 / Last updated at 19:14 on June 11, 2025 / / EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

Qatar’s business and financial centre will in late 2025 launch a pilot tokenised carbon market, according to several regional media outlets.
