INTERVIEW: Govts should regulate carbon rating agencies
Published 12:00 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 10:15 on June 12, 2025 /
Finlay Johnston / International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A UK carbon credit rating agency has called on governments to regulate the industry, saying the emerging use of Article 6 credits in compliance programmes across the globe requires governments to ensure carbon projects meet expected environmental standards.
