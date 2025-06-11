EU open to different uses of biochar for CDR – but not in steel or plastics, official says
Published 17:05 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 17:05 on June 11, 2025 /
Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Voluntary
Although the European Commission recognises biochar as a permanent carbon removal (CDR) technology, not all uses will qualify under the EU’s Carbon Removal and Carbon Farming (CRCF) certification framework, an official told Carbon Pulse.
Although the European Commission recognises biochar as a permanent carbon removal (CDR) technology, not all uses will qualify under the EU’s Carbon Removal and Carbon Farming (CRCF) certification framework, an official told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.