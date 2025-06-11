Climate finance advisory group announces ‘world’s largest ever carbon finance project’ in Burundi
Published 16:21 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:22 on June 11, 2025 /
Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A climate finance government consultancy is looking for a partner to develop a clean cooking project in Burundi in what could be the "world's largest ever carbon finance project", it announced on Wednesday.
A climate finance government consultancy is looking for a partner to develop a clean cooking project in Burundi in what could be the "world's largest ever carbon finance project", it announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.