Oxford principles aim to define integrity, avoid greenwashing in Article 6 carbon markets

Published 00:01 on / Last updated at 16:43 on / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Countries, companies, and other organisations need to be careful how they use and account for emissions reductions traded under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the University of Oxford said in a report setting out three principles for ensuring that the new international market does not become an avenue for greenwashing national and corporate climate action.