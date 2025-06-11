Brussels outlines conditions for Article 6 use in EU’s 2040 climate target
Published 15:11 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:11 on June 11, 2025 /
Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Commission’s top climate official has outlined key conditions for using Article 6 international credits to meet the EU’s 2040 climate target, saying those need to rely on robust monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems, which are currently not in place, and will probably take years to develop.
