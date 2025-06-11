SMEs supported with measuring emissions, accessing climate projects through bank initiative
Published 14:57 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:57 on June 11, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Small- and medium-sized companies in the portfolio of an Italian bank will be supported in measuring their carbon emissions, developing a CO2 emissions reduction pathway, and funding climate mitigation projects through an initiative with a climate consultancy.
Small- and medium-sized companies in the portfolio of an Italian bank will be supported in measuring their carbon emissions, developing a CO2 emissions reduction pathway, and funding climate mitigation projects through an initiative with a climate consultancy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.