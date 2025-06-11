Africa > SMEs supported with measuring emissions, accessing climate projects through bank initiative

Published 14:57 on June 11, 2025

Small- and medium-sized companies in the portfolio of an Italian bank will be supported in measuring their carbon emissions, developing a CO2 emissions reduction pathway, and funding climate mitigation projects through an initiative with a climate consultancy.
