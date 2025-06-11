Startup to sell traceable certificates for Scope 3 emission cuts in transport
Published 13:32 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:28 on June 11, 2025 /
Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
A Madrid-based startup is offering the transport industry verified Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) to help decarbonise Scope 3 emissions because traditional carbon offsets are “increasingly inefficient”.
A Madrid-based startup is offering the transport industry verified Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) to help decarbonise Scope 3 emissions because traditional carbon offsets are “increasingly inefficient”.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.