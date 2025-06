Higher ambition NDCs, reinvesting carbon revenues would boost GDP, finds OECD

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A scenario whereby countries increase the ambition of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement would increase global GDP up to 3% by 2050 due to avoiding significant economic losses, while reinvesting carbon revenues could bolster GDP further, the OECD has found.