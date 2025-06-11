Euro Markets: EUA rally continues to be held in check by key level acting like “bouncer at a night-club”
Published 17:18 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 17:18 on June 11, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices headed back towards a key level on Wednesday morning, boosted by strong gains in natural gas and power markets after news of corrosion at a French nuclear reactor sparked a rally across energy markets, and weekly position data showed speculative participants had upped their bullish bets last week.
European carbon allowance prices headed back towards a key level on Wednesday morning, boosted by strong gains in natural gas and power markets after news of corrosion at a French nuclear reactor sparked a rally across energy markets, and weekly position data showed speculative participants had upped their bullish bets last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.