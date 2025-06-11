Asia Pacific > Japan’s largest investors continue to back fossil fuel expansion plans, report finds

Published 08:27 on June 11, 2025 / Last updated at 08:27 on June 11, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan’s top five investors hold more than $40 billion in companies with the world’s biggest fossil fuel expansion plans, which could wipe out the emissions reduction potential of their clean energy investments, according to a new report.
