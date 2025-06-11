Vietnam ETS pilot to launch in August with generous offset rules
Published 08:02 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 08:02 on June 11, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Vietnam will launch its domestic carbon market in August, with generous offset rules that will allow companies to use carbon credits for up to 30% of their emissions quotas, according to regulations released late Tuesday formalising the national emission trading system (ETS).
