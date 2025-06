Vietnam ETS pilot to launch in August with generous offset rules

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Vietnam will launch its domestic carbon market in August, with generous offset rules that will allow companies to use carbon credits for up to 30% of their emissions quotas, according to regulations released late Tuesday formalising the national emission trading system (ETS).