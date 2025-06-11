Americas > Latin America development bank raises €100 mln blue bond

Latin America development bank raises €100 mln blue bond

Published 00:18 on June 11, 2025 / Last updated at 00:18 on June 11, 2025 / / Americas, Biodiversity, International, South & Central

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) launched its first-ever blue bond, raising €100 mln to support coastal development, the financial institution announced on Tuesday.
The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) launched its first-ever blue bond, raising €100 mln to support coastal development, the financial institution announced on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.