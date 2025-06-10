US carbon credit developer expands into Costa Rica, aims for fourfold increase in project acreage
Published 23:36 on June 10, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:36 on June 10, 2025 /
Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A US-based soil carbon project developer announced Tuesday the expansion of its grassland restoration and carbon finance initiatives into Costa Rica, aiming to quadruple its ranchlands acreage being developed with sustainable agricultural practices.
A US-based soil carbon project developer announced Tuesday the expansion of its grassland restoration and carbon finance initiatives into Costa Rica, aiming to quadruple its ranchlands acreage being developed with sustainable agricultural practices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.