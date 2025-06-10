Americas > US carbon credit developer expands into Costa Rica, aims for fourfold increase in project acreage

US carbon credit developer expands into Costa Rica, aims for fourfold increase in project acreage

Published 23:36 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 23:36 on June 10, 2025 / / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A US-based soil carbon project developer announced Tuesday the expansion of its grassland restoration and carbon finance initiatives into Costa Rica, aiming to quadruple its ranchlands acreage being developed with sustainable agricultural practices.
A US-based soil carbon project developer announced Tuesday the expansion of its grassland restoration and carbon finance initiatives into Costa Rica, aiming to quadruple its ranchlands acreage being developed with sustainable agricultural practices.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.