British Columbia releases draft offset protocol for refrigerant emissions

Published 22:59 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 22:59 on June 10, 2025 / / Americas, Canada, Voluntary

The Canadian province of British Columbia (BC) proposed new rules to regulate how GHG reductions from refrigeration and air-conditioning systems can generate carbon offset credits, according to a draft protocol released on Tuesday.
