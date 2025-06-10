Americas > Federal court denies Brazilian prosecutors’ request to suspend Para’s $180 mln J-REDD+ deal

Federal court denies Brazilian prosecutors’ request to suspend Para’s $180 mln J-REDD+ deal

Published 20:03 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 20:03 on June 10, 2025 / / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A federal court on Monday denied Brazilian prosecutors’ request to urgently suspend the state of Para’s $180 million jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) deal with a coalition of national governments and corporates, according to a press release.
