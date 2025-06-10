Spain launches EU ETS observatory to assess impact of carbon costs on maritime ports
Published 16:46 on June 10, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:46 on June 10, 2025 /
EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
Spain's state-owned port authority Puertos del Estado has launched an observatory to assess the impact of the EU ETS on national port competitiveness, amid mounting concerns that higher operating costs relating to the cap-and-trade scheme could divert maritime traffic to non-EU ports.
