Refiners ask for “dialogue” with EU to formulate decarbonisation plan
Published 15:44 on June 10, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:44 on June 10, 2025 /
Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Oil refiners have called on the European Commission to provide guidance on the sector’s transition to climate neutrality, as fuel suppliers prepare for the EU’s upcoming Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels, the ETS2.
Oil refiners have called on the European Commission to provide guidance on the sector’s transition to climate neutrality, as fuel suppliers prepare for the EU’s upcoming Emissions Trading Scheme for road transport and heating fuels, the ETS2.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.