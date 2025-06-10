Taxes for UK’s woodland, peatland carbon schemes under review
Published 15:07 on June 10, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:13 on June 10, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS
The income, value-added, and inheritance taxes owed through participation in the UK’s carbon standards for woodland and peatland are still somewhat under review, but there may be some scope to qualify for tax relief, particularly with commercial woodland, experts said on Tuesday.
The income, value-added, and inheritance taxes owed through participation in the UK’s carbon standards for woodland and peatland are still somewhat under review, but there may be some scope to qualify for tax relief, particularly with commercial woodland, experts said on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.