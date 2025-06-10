Taxes for UK’s woodland, peatland carbon schemes under review

Published 15:07 on / Last updated at 15:13 on / Bryony Collins

The income, value-added, and inheritance taxes owed through participation in the UK’s carbon standards for woodland and peatland are still somewhat under review, but there may be some scope to qualify for tax relief, particularly with commercial woodland, experts said on Tuesday.