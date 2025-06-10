Americas > Global carbon revenues fall but 28% of emissions now covered by carbon pricing

Global carbon revenues fall but 28% of emissions now covered by carbon pricing

Published 17:30 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 15:25 on June 10, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Global carbon revenues fell in 2024, but for the second year in a row over $100 billion was raised for public budgets from pricing systems, according to a report released Tuesday.
Global carbon revenues fell in 2024, but for the second year in a row over $100 billion was raised for public budgets from pricing systems, according to a report released Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.