CBAMs vital to decarbonising energy-intensive sectors, in absence of global carbon pricing -report
Published 00:01 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:09 on June 10, 2025 /
Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Border carbon fees are essential to cutting emissions from hard-to-abate sectors in the absence of international carbon pricing schemes, because they're the only way in which developed countries can take responsibility for the emissions they import, according to a study published on Wednesday.
Border carbon fees are essential to cutting emissions from hard-to-abate sectors in the absence of international carbon pricing schemes, because they're the only way in which developed countries can take responsibility for the emissions they import, according to a study published on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.