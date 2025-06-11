Calculating carbon emissions from sport just got easier with launch of new methodology
Published 13:00 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:45 on June 10, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
Influential sports organisations including the Football Association (FA) in England and Cricket Australia are supporting a unified approach to calculate greenhouse gas emissions across sport, with the launch of a new methodology and calculator allowing the industry to more consistently measure its carbon footprint and report climate action.
