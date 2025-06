Calculating carbon emissions from sport just got easier with launch of new methodology

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Influential sports organisations including the Football Association (FA) in England and Cricket Australia are supporting a unified approach to calculate greenhouse gas emissions across sport, with the launch of a new methodology and calculator allowing the industry to more consistently measure its carbon footprint and report climate action.