Published 13:00 on June 11, 2025 / Last updated at 15:45 on June 10, 2025

Calculating carbon emissions from sport just got easier with launch of new methodology

Influential sports organisations including the Football Association (FA) in England and Cricket Australia are supporting a unified approach to calculate greenhouse gas emissions across sport, with the launch of a new methodology and calculator allowing the industry to more consistently measure its carbon footprint and report climate action.
