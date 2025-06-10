Americas > California lawmakers defer ETS extension language in proposed budget bill

California lawmakers defer ETS extension language in proposed budget bill

Published 03:56 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 03:56 on June 10, 2025 / / Americas, US

California legislature’s 2025-26 state budget proposal opted out of a speedy cap-and-trade programme extension that appeared in a previous package from the governor, documents released Monday showed.
