Article 6.4 panel posts draft standard on ‘suppressed demand’ for public consultation

Published 01:58 on June 10, 2025

The Methodological Expert Panel (MEP) responsible for the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) has published a draft standard for public consultation, addressing when and how substandard local living conditions could be used as a basis for careful inflation of project baselines.
