Americas > Article 6.4 methodology panel proposes carve-outs for cookstoves, other projects

Published 23:44 on June 9, 2025 / Last updated at 23:44 on June 9, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The Methodological Expert Panel (MEP) responsible for the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) under Article 6.4 has proposed exemptions to certain monitoring, reporting, and reversals provisions for some projects.
