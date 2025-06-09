Article 6-aligned carbon project in Malawi secures Japanese backing
Published 15:13 on June 9, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:13 on June 9, 2025 /
Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A pilot project backed by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) is deploying artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies to enhance forest carbon monitoring across a 6,000-hectare reforestation site in Malawi.
