Africa > Article 6-aligned carbon project in Malawi secures Japanese backing

Article 6-aligned carbon project in Malawi secures Japanese backing

Published 15:13 on June 9, 2025 / Last updated at 15:13 on June 9, 2025 / / Africa, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

A pilot project backed by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) is deploying artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies to enhance forest carbon monitoring across a 6,000-hectare reforestation site in Malawi.
A pilot project backed by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) is deploying artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies to enhance forest carbon monitoring across a 6,000-hectare reforestation site in Malawi.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.