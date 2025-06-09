German court questions Apple Watch’s carbon claims -media
Published 15:23 on June 9, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:23 on June 9, 2025 /
Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A district court hearing in Germany last week questioned the validity of Apple’s climate neutrality claims for its Apple Watch, following a lawsuit by a German consumer protection organisation over the long-term effectiveness of the company’s carbon offset projects, local media reported.
