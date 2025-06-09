Madagascar issues decree to regulate forest carbon market access
Published 14:26 on June 9, 2025 /
Last updated at 19:45 on June 9, 2025 /
Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The government of Madagascar has enacted a decree setting a comprehensive legal and operational framework for accessing the national forest carbon market by defining the ownership of emissions reductions and setting the rules for carbon programmes.
The government of Madagascar has enacted a decree setting a comprehensive legal and operational framework for accessing the national forest carbon market by defining the ownership of emissions reductions and setting the rules for carbon programmes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.