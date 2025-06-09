Africa > VCM Report: Slide in prices extends May trend, low floor seen for Phase 1 CORSIA carbon credits

VCM Report: Slide in prices extends May trend, low floor seen for Phase 1 CORSIA carbon credits

Published 16:01 on June 9, 2025 / Last updated at 16:01 on June 9, 2025 / / Africa, Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon prices continued to slide last week, following the pattern seen in May, although US registries bucked the trend and a Singaporean exchange claimed the first floating offer for cookstove credits versus an index for CORSIA Phase 1-eligible units.
Voluntary carbon prices continued to slide last week, following the pattern seen in May, although US registries bucked the trend and a Singaporean exchange claimed the first floating offer for cookstove credits versus an index for CORSIA Phase 1-eligible units.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.