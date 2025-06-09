Euro Markets: EUAs cut loose from TTF gas link and rise to three-week high as macro, demand optimism grow
Published 17:23 on June 9, 2025 /
Last updated at 19:11 on June 9, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices advanced for a sixth day, disconnecting from a weaker natural gas market as a holiday across many parts of Europe robbed the EUA market of liquidity and handed the initiative to the bulls, with traders eyeing US-China trade talks this week, as well as the prospect of lower renewables output and increased cooling demand.
