Euro Markets: EUAs cut loose from TTF gas link and rise to three-week high as macro, demand optimism grow

European carbon prices advanced for a sixth day, disconnecting from a weaker natural gas market as a holiday across many parts of Europe robbed the EUA market of liquidity and handed the initiative to the bulls, with traders eyeing US-China trade talks this week, as well as the prospect of lower renewables output and increased cooling demand.