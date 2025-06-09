Zimbabwe authorises up to 2.86 mln Article 6 credits, with 5k receiving corresponding adjustments
Published 14:16 on June 9, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:16 on June 9, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon, Sara Stefanini, Roy Manuell and Mike Szabo / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Zimbabwe has issued a Letter of Authorisation (LoA) for up to 2.855 million Article 6 Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), issued or to-be-issued, to a cookstove project, with 5,000 of those credits receiving corresponding adjustments, the developer confirmed to Carbon Pulse on Monday.
