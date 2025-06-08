Africa > BRICS nations push for fairer carbon accounting standards, citing trade and climate equity concerns

BRICS nations push for fairer carbon accounting standards, citing trade and climate equity concerns

Published 14:05 on June 8, 2025 / Last updated at 14:05 on June 8, 2025 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

The BRICS group of emerging economies has published a set of voluntary principles aimed at promoting carbon accounting standards that are fair, inclusive, and transparent, warning that current global practices risk penalising developing countries and distorting international trade.
