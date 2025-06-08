BRICS nations push for fairer carbon accounting standards, citing trade and climate equity concerns
Published 14:05 on June 8, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:05 on June 8, 2025 /
Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
The BRICS group of emerging economies has published a set of voluntary principles aimed at promoting carbon accounting standards that are fair, inclusive, and transparent, warning that current global practices risk penalising developing countries and distorting international trade.
The BRICS group of emerging economies has published a set of voluntary principles aimed at promoting carbon accounting standards that are fair, inclusive, and transparent, warning that current global practices risk penalising developing countries and distorting international trade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.