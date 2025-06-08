UNHCR, Brazilian consultancy to explore refugee-inclusive carbon reforestation projects in Amazon
Published 12:26 on June 8, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:26 on June 8, 2025 /
Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has signed an agreement with a Sao Paulo-based environmental consultancy to study the feasibility of reforestation projects in Brazil’s northern state of Roraima, with a focus on supporting indigenous refugee communities through carbon finance.
