Latin America asset manager's Brazilian reforestation fund reaches R$100 mln

Latin America asset manager’s Brazilian reforestation fund reaches R$100 mln

Published 11:43 on June 8, 2025 / Last updated at 11:43 on June 8, 2025 / / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The Brazilian arm of a Latin American alternative asset manager announced this week its reforestation fund has raised R$100 million ($18 mln), while its CEO teased further investments to local media.
