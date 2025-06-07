Americas > BRIEFING: EITE industries warn Washington of emissions leakage risks

BRIEFING: EITE industries warn Washington of emissions leakage risks

Published 00:35 on June 7, 2025 / Last updated at 00:35 on June 7, 2025 / / Americas, US

Representatives of emissions intensive, trade exposed (EITE) industries in Washington raised concerns over the state’s draft no-cost allocations considerations under cap-and-trade, warning that the proposed frameworks won’t currently protect energy efficient businesses from closing in the state.
