BRIEFING: Gaps in Colombian law and policy harming carbon market, agree lawmakers
Published 22:58 on June 6, 2025 /
Last updated at 22:58 on June 6, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Regulatory gaps and “legal vacuums” are harming investment as well as human rights in Colombia’s carbon markets, agreed an ideologically diverse lineup of speakers at the first meeting of a new congressional commission on Wednesday.
