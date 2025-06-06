Americas > BRIEFING: Gaps in Colombian law and policy harming carbon market, agree lawmakers

Published 22:58 on June 6, 2025

Regulatory gaps and “legal vacuums” are harming investment as well as human rights in Colombia’s carbon markets, agreed an ideologically diverse lineup of speakers at the first meeting of a new congressional commission on Wednesday.
