Americas > COP30 should end with climate talks including nature and adaptation, says CEO

Published 21:57 on June 6, 2025 / Last updated at 22:01 on June 6, 2025

The COP30 presidency aims to have three main outcomes in climate finance talks, including a roadmap to achieve a $1.3 trillion global goal and finance for nature and adaptation, the conference's CEO said Thursday.
