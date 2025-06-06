Americas > Brazilian project developer announces new fund of $300 mln for restoration projects

Brazilian project developer announces new fund of $300 mln for restoration projects

Published 20:25 on June 6, 2025 / Last updated at 20:25 on June 6, 2025 / / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Brazilian reforestation developer announced on Friday that it is raising $300 million in funding for its carbon removal (CDR) projects.
A Brazilian reforestation developer announced on Friday that it is raising $300 million in funding for its carbon removal (CDR) projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.