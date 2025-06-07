CFTC: Producers add CCA net length, slash exposure in RGGI between auctions

Published 00:37 on / Last updated at 00:37 on / Graham Gibson and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

Compliance entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings on a net basis and reduced RGGI Allowance (RGA) exposure as the WCI second quarterly carbon permit sale concluded while that for the Northeast market neared.