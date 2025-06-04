Americas > White House requests Congress to rescind $2 bln in international finance, citing climate focus concerns

White House requests Congress to rescind $2 bln in international finance, citing climate focus concerns

Published 18:22 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:22 on June 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, US

The White House last week requested Congress claw back over $2 billion in international climate finance appropriated to the State Department.
The White House last week requested Congress claw back over $2 billion in international climate finance appropriated to the State Department.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.