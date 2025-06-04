EMEA > EU met annual gas reduction goal, despite uptick in consumption -data

EU met annual gas reduction goal, despite uptick in consumption -data

Published 17:08 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:08 on June 4, 2025  / /  EMEA

EU member states have cut their gas consumption by 15.6% compared to 2017-22, exceeding a voluntary target agreed last year, even though total consumption actually rose slightly compared to last year, according to fresh data.
