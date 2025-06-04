Africa > Morocco moves to issue certificates of valid carbon reporting in lead-up to EU CBAM

Morocco moves to issue certificates of valid carbon reporting in lead-up to EU CBAM

Published 16:29 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:29 on June 4, 2025  / /  Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, Middle East

The lower house of the Moroccan legislature on Monday passed a bill empowering a domestic body to issue certificates validating companies’ reporting about embedded carbon, as the North African government prepares for EU CBAM compliance from 2026.
The lower house of the Moroccan legislature on Monday passed a bill empowering a domestic body to issue certificates validating companies’ reporting about embedded carbon, as the North African government prepares for EU CBAM compliance from 2026.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.