EMEA > Stable electrification is vital to Europe’s security, say energy experts

Stable electrification is vital to Europe’s security, say energy experts

Published 16:50 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:50 on June 4, 2025  / /  EMEA

Security is becoming the main concern when developing tomorrow's energy system, with a stable power supply critical to these plans, said European energy executives at an industry event on Wednesday.
Security is becoming the main concern when developing tomorrow's energy system, with a stable power supply critical to these plans, said European energy executives at an industry event on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.