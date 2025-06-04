Asia Pacific > Blue carbon pilot in Japan to test drone- and AI-based credit certification method

Published 14:32 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:32 on June 4, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Japanese project has begun testing a new method to measure blue carbon using satellite-guided underwater drones and artificial intelligence, in a bid to accelerate seaweed bed conservation and simplify the certification of blue carbon credits under the country’s J Blue Credit system.
