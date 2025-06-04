BRIEFING: UK carbon regulator could cut reporting burdens and unify oversight
Published 14:08 on June 4, 2025 / Last updated at 14:08 on June 4, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, Voluntary
Establishing a dedicated carbon regulator in the UK could reduce reporting burdens, raise data quality, and strengthen investor confidence by standardising emissions accounting and coordinating oversight, proponents argued on a webinar on Wednesday, building on mounting calls for the establishment of an entity to oversee emissions policy.
