Denmark did not ask for Article 6 flexibility to meet 2040 target -minister

Denmark's climate and energy minister said on Wednesday that his country has not asked the European Commission for the inclusion of international (Article 6) credits to meet the EU's 2040 emission reduction target, insisting however that the decision needs to be a collective one.
