Americas > Premium prices, complexity could stall corporate biochar uptake

Premium prices, complexity could stall corporate biochar uptake

Published 11:11 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:11 on June 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Premium pricing and technical complexity are stalling corporate demand for biochar carbon removal, creating procurement hurdles even as companies face pressure to meet net zero targets, according to market participants.
Premium pricing and technical complexity are stalling corporate demand for biochar carbon removal, creating procurement hurdles even as companies face pressure to meet net zero targets, according to market participants.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.