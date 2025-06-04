VCM MONTHLY DATA: Major jump in May voluntary carbon issuances, as credit retirements also soar 75%
Published 10:58 on June 4, 2025 / Last updated at 10:58 on June 4, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
May saw a major jump in issuances in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), while monthly retirements also soared 75% year-on-year, putting the market back on track for a record year, new Carbon Pulse analysis of registry data shows.
May saw a major jump in issuances in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), while monthly retirements also soared 75% year-on-year, putting the market back on track for a record year, new Carbon Pulse analysis of registry data shows.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.